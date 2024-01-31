 Ludhiana: Labourer tries to rape two toddlers, locals rescue kids - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Labourer tries to rape two toddlers, locals rescue kids

Ludhiana: Labourer tries to rape two toddlers, locals rescue kids

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 31, 2024 11:36 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Sangathan Prasad Gautam, 28, of Vijay Nagar, who works as a labourer

Residents of Vijay Nagar nabbed a labourer after breaking open the door of his rented accommodation when he was allegedly attempting to rape two toddlers, police said on Wednesday.

The division number 2 police arrested the accused and lodged an FIR against him. (Getty image)

The division number 2 police arrested the accused and lodged an FIR against the accused.

The accused has been identified as Sangathan Prasad Gautam, 28, of Vijay Nagar, who works as a labourer.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The woman stated that her two daughters, aged 4 and 3, went missing on Tuesday while playing in the porch.

The woman said that while looking for her daughters, she heard their cries from house of the accused. When the accused refused to open the door despite persistent knocking, she raised an alarm after which the locals broke the door open.

The woman alleged that the accused was trying to rape her daughters.

Inspector Sandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 376 A-B, 511 of the IPC and section 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused.

Kaur said that the girls told the police that the accused lured them with candies and took them to his accommodation.

