Ludhiana: Labourers overpower three men during theft at defunct factory

Three men barged into a defunct factory in Phase 8, Focal Point, in the early hours of Wednesday to steal copper pipes but were overpowered by a few labourers who were passing by the road. The suspects were later handed over to the police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sonu Kumar of Mundian Kalan, Bunty of Mundian Khurd and Sunny Kumar of Sherpur. (HT File)

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The arrested persons have been identified as Sonu Kumar of Mundian Kalan, Bunty of Mundian Khurd and Sunny Kumar of Sherpur. The Focal Point police have registered an FIR against them under Sections 331(4) (house trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of factory owner Harish Kumar, a resident of Sector 39.

According to the complaint, the three men entered the factory premises in the wee hours of September 30 and began removing copper pipes from an air-conditioning unit. Some labourers passing by noticed them and raised the alarm. The suspects allegedly tried to flee, but the labourers managed to catch them. A police team, after receiving the information, reached there and arrested the suspects.

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{{^usCountry}} Harish Kumar told the police that the factory had been targeted by burglars earlier as well. He said that in the early hours of September 22, unidentified thieves allegedly broke into the premises and took away copper wires and other valuables. He suspected that the same accused could be involved in the earlier theft too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harish Kumar told the police that the factory had been targeted by burglars earlier as well. He said that in the early hours of September 22, unidentified thieves allegedly broke into the premises and took away copper wires and other valuables. He suspected that the same accused could be involved in the earlier theft too. {{/usCountry}}

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ASI Manjeet Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused were being questioned to determine whether they were also involved in the September 22 theft. The officer added that Bunty had previously been booked in a motorcycle theft case and had already completed his sentence.