Ludhiana: Landlord kills Bihar woman for rejecting his advances

A Pawa village resident allegedly killed his tenant, a mother of two children, for rejecting his physical advances and dumped the woman’s body on a railway track, police said.

The Sahnewal police lodged a murder case against the accused, identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga of Pawa village.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Rupesh Kumar Yadav, husband of the victim, Munni Devi, 28. The woman had come to Ludhiana from Bihar on February 4.

Yadav said that his wife, along with the couple’s children came from Bihar, and his landlord Jagjit Singh had brought them from the railway station.

Yadav said that on Wednesday, the accused called his wife to his house seeking help in changing the LPG gas cylinder. After sometime, his wife returned home and told him that the landlord forced her to establish physical relations with him.

Yadav alleged that when he objected to it, the accused started threatening him and after some time, his wife went missing and he approached the police.

He said that he came to know that the dead body of his wife was found lying on the railway track and suspected that the accused had dumped his wife’s body after murdering her.

Sub-inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the railway police recovered the body from the tracks. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem.

He said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.