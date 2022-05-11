Ludhiana | Laptop of assistant professor stolen from PAU

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on May 11, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A laptop belonging to an assistant professor has been stolen from his office within the premises of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Complainant, Harpreet Singh from the department of fruit science, said he left the door of his office open when he went to attend a meeting, and when returned, he found the laptop bag missing.

Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, the investigating officer, said there was no CCTV camera in the corridor as well as in the building of complainant’s office, due to which, the accused is untraceable yet. He said, “There are CCTV cameras installed at the main entry gates of the university complex but hundreds of people pass through those daily.”

A case under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused.

In April 2021, around 140 antique items were also stolen from the PAU Museum

