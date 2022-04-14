Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Late evening winds, showers bring down mercury
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Late evening winds, showers bring down mercury

The Met department had predicted light to moderate rain over parts of Ludhiana, which has been reeling under intense heat since the second week of March.
Commuters brave the gusty wind in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Gusty winds coupled with light showers brought in the much-needed respite from the searing heatwave conditions in Ludhiana on Thursday evening.

The Met department had predicted light to moderate rain over parts of Ludhiana, which has been reeling under intense heat since the second week of March.

While residence rejoiced the dip in mercury, some parts of the city, including Model Town, Nehru Nagar, Dugri and Haibowal Kalan, experienced a power cut amid the change in weather conditions.

Naina, Vedanshi and Kritika, who were spotted walking on the Mall Road, said, “This time, we started experiencing high temperatures conditions right from the beginning of April.”

Narinder Singh Benipal, chief agricultural officer said no report of flattened crop has been received yet. He said teams will visit the fields on Friday morning to check if there was any crop damage due to strong winds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP