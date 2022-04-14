Ludhiana | Late evening winds, showers bring down mercury
Gusty winds coupled with light showers brought in the much-needed respite from the searing heatwave conditions in Ludhiana on Thursday evening.
The Met department had predicted light to moderate rain over parts of Ludhiana, which has been reeling under intense heat since the second week of March.
While residence rejoiced the dip in mercury, some parts of the city, including Model Town, Nehru Nagar, Dugri and Haibowal Kalan, experienced a power cut amid the change in weather conditions.
Naina, Vedanshi and Kritika, who were spotted walking on the Mall Road, said, “This time, we started experiencing high temperatures conditions right from the beginning of April.”
Narinder Singh Benipal, chief agricultural officer said no report of flattened crop has been received yet. He said teams will visit the fields on Friday morning to check if there was any crop damage due to strong winds.
-
We’re prepared..: Maharashtra govt on Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum on loudspeakers
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum to shut down loudspeakers in mosques, as the Azaan row in the state escalates. He said that a court decision is being referred to (by the MNS and the BJP) while making the demand for removing loudspeakers from mosques. The MNS chief had previously too warned of playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.
-
Contractors to work 24/7 to prepare for monsoon by May 31
Mumbai To make sure that the pre-monsoon desilting works in Mumbai are completed on time, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday said that this year, all the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-appointed contractors will work for 24 hours every day in two different shifts in order to achieve the target by May 31.
-
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Lucknow, to visit Ayodhya, Kashi by presidential train
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu reached Lucknow on Thursday evening on his three-day Uttar Pradesh visit with his wife. He will visit Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi) by the presidential train on Friday. Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak welcomed Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Lucknow airport on his arrival. Naidu will stay at Governor House (Raj Bhavan) in the state capital.
-
Goregaon Mulund Link Road to open by December 2026: BMC
Mumbai: While work on two flyovers being constructed as part of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) has been kicked off in the last month, the work for the tunnel being built below Sanjay Gandhi National Park will only start from February 2023 and the road will open for traffic only by December 2026, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday. Over 2 km of road will be widened to ensure smooth movement of traffic.
-
Unidentified miscreants assault YouTuber Paras Singh at his residence in Ludhiana
Social media influencer Paras Singh alias Bunty, who was arrested last year on charges of making racial remarks against a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, was assaulted by unidentified persons, allegedly over another video Paras Singh posted on his Youtube channel recently. In his complaint, a resident of Janakpuri, Paras Singh, said that he has a Youtube channel 'Gaming Channel Official'. He said the accused had come on bikes. When they left, he informed the police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics