Ludhiana | Late evening winds, showers bring down mercury

Gusty winds coupled with light showers brought in the much-needed respite from the searing heatwave conditions in Ludhiana on Thursday evening.

The Met department had predicted light to moderate rain over parts of Ludhiana, which has been reeling under intense heat since the second week of March.

While residence rejoiced the dip in mercury, some parts of the city, including Model Town, Nehru Nagar, Dugri and Haibowal Kalan, experienced a power cut amid the change in weather conditions.

Naina, Vedanshi and Kritika, who were spotted walking on the Mall Road, said, “This time, we started experiencing high temperatures conditions right from the beginning of April.”

Narinder Singh Benipal, chief agricultural officer said no report of flattened crop has been received yet. He said teams will visit the fields on Friday morning to check if there was any crop damage due to strong winds.