Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: LIP chief’s son accused of roughing up AAP supporter
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: LIP chief’s son accused of roughing up AAP supporter

AAP leaders accused Ajaypreet, son of LIP chief Simarjit Singh Bains, and others of thrashing Ram after he stopped them from installing a hoarding on the building, where Ram runs a gymnasium on rent.
AAP Atam Nagar candidate Kulwant Sidhu accused MLA Bains's son Ajaypreet Singh and his supporters of thrashing AAP ward in-charge over installation of hoardings on a building on ATI road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Just three days after supporters of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and Congress got into a scuffle over installation of hoardings on Gill Road, LIP chief Simarjit Singh Bains’ son, Ajaypreet, has been accused of roughing up Aam Aadmi Party’s ward 31 in-charge, Ram, over putting up hoardings on a building on ATI Road on Saturday.

High drama was witnessed and AAP candidate Kulwant Sidhu and police also reached the spot. AAP leaders accused Ajaypreet and others of thrashing Ram after he stopped them from installing a hoarding on the building, where Ram runs a gymnasium on rent.

On the other hand, LIP leaders said no scuffle took place and that they had taken consent of the building owner before putting up the hoarding.

Ram said that he has been running a gym in the building and the owner has handed over the maintenance to him. “As I support AAP, we have installed a hoarding of AAP Atam Nagar candidate Kulwant Sidhu on one side of the building. LIP supporters came to install their hoardings here at noon. When I stopped them, they called up Ajaypreet and around 15-20 persons thrashed me for raising objections.”

RELATED STORIES

Sidhu said that the LIP should not indulge in politics of posters and they have submitted a complaint with the police. “We want strict action against Bains, his son and other LIP supporters involved in the incident,” said Sidhu.

Despite several attempts, Simarjit Bains was not available for comments.

LIP MLA (Ludhiana south) Balwinder Bains said that baseless allegations are being levelled by AAP and Congress to defame LIP.

“No one touched anyone at the spot and police had also arrived. AAP supporter Ram, who is objecting to installation of posters, is not even the owner of the building. He is a tenant. We had obtained consent of the building owner before installing the poster and if something wrong was being done, then why has the owner not submitted any complaint,” said Balwinder Bains.

Division number 6 station house officer Rohit Sharma said they have received a complaint from AAP worker Ram and the matter is being investigated. No FIR has yet been registered in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP