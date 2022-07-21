Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Loan adviser ends life, 8 booked for abetment to suicide

Eight people, including Valmiki Samaj Maha Panchayat president Samay Singh Birla, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a load adviser ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance in Ludhiana
The victims wife said the suspects and her husband were engaged in a monetary dispute and they had even come to her house to threaten him. (Getty Images)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Eight people, including Valmiki Samaj Maha Panchayat president Samay Singh Birla, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a load adviser ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance.

The other suspects are Ajay Sood, Rohit Goyal Jaz, Moti Ram, Daya Sharma, Neeraj Kumar Bains and Rohit, all residents of Shimlapuri.

Before ending his life, the 37-year-old victim, a resident of Bhola Colony, had recorded a video on his mobile phone and sent it to his family members and friends, where he stated that the accused were the reason behind him taking the extreme step.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s wife . She stated that her husband was involved in a monetary dispute with the accused. She added that the suspects had even barged into their home to threaten him.

She added that on Tuesday, her husband consumed poison at a park in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road. After they found out about it, they rushed him to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where he died.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer at Division Number 7 police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 306 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code.

