Ludhiana: Local dairies all set to hike milk prices by 5 per litre from May 1

Local dairies in Ludhiana have announced a ₹5 per litre increase in buffalo milk prices from May 1, a move residents say will further stretch already rising household expenses.

Under the revised rates, half-cream buffalo milk will increase from ₹ 65 to ₹ 70 per litre, while full-cream buffalo milk will rise from ₹ 75 to ₹ 80 per litre. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the revised rates, half-cream buffalo milk will increase from ₹65 to ₹70 per litre, while full-cream buffalo milk will rise from ₹75 to ₹80 per litre. The hike was announced by the Hambran Road Dairy Association, which represents around 550 dairies, following a joint meeting with members of the Tajpur Road dairy complex. The latter is also expected to take a call on similar revisions in the coming days.

Association chairman Parminder Singh Bobby said milk prices are typically revised by ₹2–3 per litre annually, but this year’s steeper increase has been necessitated by mounting financial pressures. “A sharp rise in cattle feed costs, escalating labour expenses amid shortages and higher procurement costs for livestock has led to the decision,” he said, adding that even essential supplies such as LPG cylinders have become difficult to access, further straining operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Association president Kuldeep Singh Lahoria said the decision was taken unanimously as dairy operators struggle to sustain operations under prevailing conditions. He stated that cattle prices have nearly doubled over the past five years, forcing dairies to procure animals from states such as Haryana and Rajasthan at higher rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Association president Kuldeep Singh Lahoria said the decision was taken unanimously as dairy operators struggle to sustain operations under prevailing conditions. He stated that cattle prices have nearly doubled over the past five years, forcing dairies to procure animals from states such as Haryana and Rajasthan at higher rates. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} DS Oberoi, president of the Tajpur Road Dairy Association, said a final decision on revised rates will be announced by the dairy shortly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DS Oberoi, president of the Tajpur Road Dairy Association, said a final decision on revised rates will be announced by the dairy shortly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents said the increase would significantly add to monthly expenditure. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Model Town, said that with a family of five consuming milk daily, even a small hike translates into a significant monthly expense. “Prices of essentials are already high. This increase will add another ₹300 to ₹400 to our monthly spending,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said the increase would significantly add to monthly expenditure. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Model Town, said that with a family of five consuming milk daily, even a small hike translates into a significant monthly expense. “Prices of essentials are already high. This increase will add another ₹300 to ₹400 to our monthly spending,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sunita Sharma, a homemaker from Haibowal, said managing household expenses is becoming increasingly difficult. “Milk is a basic necessity. When its price rises along with everything else, it becomes very hard for families like ours to cope,” she said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain was not available for comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tarsem Singh Deogan ...Read More Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting. Read Less

ludhiana See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON