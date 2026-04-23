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Ludhiana: Local dairies all set to hike milk prices by 5 per litre from May 1

Under the revised rates, half-cream buffalo milk will increase from ₹65 to ₹70 per litre, while full-cream buffalo milk will rise from ₹75 to ₹80 per litre

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:04 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan
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Local dairies in Ludhiana have announced a 5 per litre increase in buffalo milk prices from May 1, a move residents say will further stretch already rising household expenses.

Under the revised rates, half-cream buffalo milk will increase from 65 to 70 per litre, while full-cream buffalo milk will rise from 75 to 80 per litre. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Under the revised rates, half-cream buffalo milk will increase from 65 to 70 per litre, while full-cream buffalo milk will rise from 75 to 80 per litre. The hike was announced by the Hambran Road Dairy Association, which represents around 550 dairies, following a joint meeting with members of the Tajpur Road dairy complex. The latter is also expected to take a call on similar revisions in the coming days.

Association chairman Parminder Singh Bobby said milk prices are typically revised by 2–3 per litre annually, but this year’s steeper increase has been necessitated by mounting financial pressures. “A sharp rise in cattle feed costs, escalating labour expenses amid shortages and higher procurement costs for livestock has led to the decision,” he said, adding that even essential supplies such as LPG cylinders have become difficult to access, further straining operations.

Sunita Sharma, a homemaker from Haibowal, said managing household expenses is becoming increasingly difficult. “Milk is a basic necessity. When its price rises along with everything else, it becomes very hard for families like ours to cope,” she said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain was not available for comment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Local dairies all set to hike milk prices by 5 per litre from May 1
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Local dairies all set to hike milk prices by 5 per litre from May 1
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