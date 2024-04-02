Ludhiana locals flag restrictive timings, faulty fountains at Mini Rose Garden

The locals near Mini Rose Garden, a project funded by Smart City Mission with an allocation of ₹3.5 crore, have raised their grievances regarding the operational hours and malfunctioning of walkway fountains, highlighting concerns about the accessibility and upkeep. The locals have urged the concerned authorities to address the operational constraints and rectify the maintenance issues of the garden. (HT Photo)

The garden was envisioned as a recreational space for the local community. However, recent developments have stirred discontent among the residents, who alleged that the park’s closure for approximately six hours each day restricts their access to the public space.

A resident of Kidwai Nagar, Amarjit Singh Bittu, said, “The park remains closed from 10 am to 4 pm for maintenance work. Moreover, the walkway fountains and lights are dysfunctional. I request the MC commissioner to maintain the things as huge amount of money is invested in the project.”

A badminton enthusiast, Japraj Singh, highlighted that the badminton court which was actually made for the children, is usually occupied by the elders who do not allow them to play there.

Another resident Nirmal Singh, said the limited operational hours diminish the park’s utility, and the intended purpose of recreation and leisure at a communal space is failed.

They have urged the concerned authorities to address the operational constraints and rectify the maintenance issues of the garden. They emphasised the importance of proactive intervention to ensure that taxpayer-funded projects deliver on their promises and cater to the needs of the community effectively.

Municipal corporation (MC) superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said, “I will look into the matter and direct the concerned officials to take the required action, so that the public would not suffer.”