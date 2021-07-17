Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Locals nab snatchers, police squabble over jurisdiction

The three snatchers had tried to snatch a woman’s purse and a scooterist chased them as they attempted to flee; onlookers spotted his pursuit and helped the man nab the trio
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Residents said if police sought people’s cooperation to deter crime, they should be quick in their response, as criminals could even hurt them with concealed weapons. (Representative image)

A chase by an alert resident ended three snatchers’ spree, but what followed was police quarrelling over the jurisdiction to lodge an FIR and arrest them as confused residents watched.

On Thursday, the accused had tried to snatch a woman’s purse near Vishwakarma Chowk, which falls under the ambit of Miller Ganj police station. A scooterist chased them as they drove into Sukhram Nagar in their attempt to flee. Onlookers spotted his pursuit and helped the man nab the trio.

The Police Control Room was informed and cops arrived after 45 minutes, only to start a debate on who takes the snatchers’ custody as they were nabbed in Sukhram Nagar, which falls under the Division Number 2 police station, said Vishal Joshi, a resident.

It was only after senior police officials were informed that the Miller Ganj police apprehended the accused and lodged an FIR.

Residents said if police sought people’s cooperation to deter crime, they should be quick in their response, as criminals could even hurt them with concealed weapons.

ASI Balbir Singh, in-charge at Miller Ganj police post, said they had arrested the accused. “The motorcycle recovered from the accused is also suspected to be stolen. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

