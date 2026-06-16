Ludhiana: Locals raise concern over repeated road cave-ins due to ‘poor water restoration work’

Two road cave-ins have been reported on Monday at Pakhowal Road near Vikas Nagar Chowk and on the road leading to the cremation ground in Model Town Extension, with locals alleging that the poor restoration work of water supply project has weakened the road surface. A truck laden with gravels stuck near a cremation ground in Model Town extension area on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The latest concern emerged after a gravel laden truck got stuck near Vikas Nagar Chowk. Residents claim that a similar incident has been witnessed on the Model Town Extension cremation ground road, where sections of the road surface have also weakened. Social activist Arvind Sharma alleged that the problem began after roads were dug up for laying infrastructure under the 24x7 water supply project. “The road level remained uneven making the stretches vulnerable to the damage. As heavy vehicles pass through these roads, the weakened surface starts sinking and eventually caves in,” Sharma said.He claimed that residents have been facing the issue for nearly three months and that repeated complaints to the authorities have not resulted in any concrete action. On March 2, a portion of road along with Buddha Nullah near Chand Cinema caved in narrowing the carriageway and creating a potential safety hazard. The damaged stretch also led to traffic congestion during peak hours.

On May 24, a section of the main road near Kapoor Hospital Chowk in Chhawani Mohalla collapsed. Residents alleged that the road was blacktopped before the soil beneath had properly settled.On June 5, a minor water seepage which residents claimed remained unattended for two days, resulted in a major cave-in on Link Road opposite ESIC Hospital, affecting a large portion of the busy stretch.

Jaswinder Singh Shammi said “these are important roads used by local residents every day. If a heavy vehicle gets stuck it shows that the problem cannot be ignored any longer.”

Residents said the incidents point to the need for better monitoring and restoration of roads after infrastructure projects. They have urged the municipal corporation to inspect both locations and undertake durable repairs to prevent further cave-ins. Project Implement Unit (PIU) municipal corporation Ludhiana executive engineer Jaideep Singh said that the matter would be looked into and necessary action would be taken as required.”