Ludhiana: Locals, teachers stage protest, seek home guards ouster from government school rooms

The locals, veteran educators, members of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) and teachers staged a stir on Thursday for over two hours, seeking enforcement of deputy commissioner’s order asking the home guard volunteer force to vacate three government school rooms in Jagraon. Locals, teachers and veteran educators during the protest outside a govt school in Jagraon on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The three rooms at Government Primary Smart School, Basic, in Jagraon, are being used by home guards as offices since 2018.

On September 20, the DC had issued orders asking the home guards to vacate the rooms within 15 days.

Earlier, the home guards had assured the Jagraon tehsilar Surinder Singh in written that they would vacate the rooms by November 11. They, however, failed to do so.

“The students have waited too long to use the classrooms meant for them,” said DTF district vice-president Davinder Singh Sidhu.

“Teachers and supporters of the school have been working to get these rooms vacated for years. We had no option but to protest,” he added.

The school has over 375 students, who are forced to manage with the remaining six rooms in the building. The teachers said they have to often hold two classes in a single room.

The protesters also took out a rally from the primary school to Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon, pushing for urgent action in the matter.

Veteran educator Avtar Singh said, “If the administration does not act, we will intensify the efforts, involving the parents.”

Home guards district commander Satya Prakash said they have identified three potential relocation sites but need the DC’s approval. “Once we meet the DC, we will relocate,” he added.