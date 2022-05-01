Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana logs 5 fresh Covid cases

Five fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday
Till now, 1,09,861 Covid cases have been reported from Ludhiana district, out of which 1,07,558 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. (REUTERS)
Published on May 01, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday.

Till now, 1,09,861 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,558 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 23 active cases in the district on Saturday and all were under home isolation.The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.

