chandigarh news

Ludhiana logs no Covid fatality for 3rd day in a row, 26 new cases reported

The district’s cumulative Coronavirus case count now stands at 87023, of which 2,086 people have succumbed to the disease, and 84,655 patients have recovered, leaving 282 active cases
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST
A day after logging a seven-month low of 12 cases, the district reported 26 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, while no fatalities were reported for the third consecutive day.

The district’s cumulative case count now stands at 87023, of which 2,086 people have succumbed to the disease, and 84,655 patients have recovered, leaving 282 active cases. The recovery rate of the district has touched 97.28%.

The fresh cases included 12 patients with influenza-like symptoms, six patients from outpatient departments, and three contacts of those who had previously tested positive. As many as 10,384 samples were sent for testing.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma appealed to the residents to follow all safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

One more person diagnosed with black fungus

A fresh case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported in the district, while no casualties the were reported due to the fungal infection. The number of confirmed cases in the district reached 146, of which 19 patients have succumbed to the disease till now. Around 30 cases remain active in the district.

Of the confirmed cases, 82 are locals, of which eight have succumbed to the infection.

