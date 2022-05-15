Ludhiana logs seven fresh Covid cases

Seven more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday, pushing the total tally of infections to 1,09,909.

While 1,07,601 of the total number have recovered, as many as 2,280 succumbed to the virus.

At present, there are 28 active cases in the district, all of whom are under home isolation.

More news in brief

Inebriated guests trade kicks and punches at wedding, video grabs eyeballs

Ludhiana

High drama was seen at a wedding after a few inebriated guests, including women, indulged in a scuffle outside an inn near the Mini Rose Garden on Wednesday.

The police had to be called to break up the fight, and a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. The guests could be seen trading kicks and punches. Later, the guests settled the matter amicably and did not lodge an FIR.

The groom hails from Jalandhar, while the bride is a city resident. Inspector Kulwant Singh, Division 2 SHO said, “We did not receive a complaint from anybody. We will lodge an FIR if a formal complaint is made.”

Fraudster held for debit card swap, ₹70k withdrawal

Ludhiana

A man was arrested for stealing ₹70,000 from the account of a 31-year-old woman after swapping her debit card in an ATM kiosk on the pretext of helping her withdraw money on Saturday.

The complainant, Rajni Bala, 31, of Inder Vihar Colony, said she had gone to withdraw money from an ATM on Noorwala Road with her friend Shalu. However, she had trouble with the transaction.The accused, Gaurav Kumar of New Amar Nagar, offered to help her, and unbeknown to her swapped her debit card with a fake one. Later, he withdrew ₹70,000 from her account in two transactions.

The investigating officer, ASI Harcharan Singh, said the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. A case was registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The ASI said the accused had also defrauded several other people in a similar manner. “Kumar would look for ATM kiosks without security guards, and would lurk around them looking for targets. He mostly duped the elderly and labourers. To avoid capture, he kept changing his area of operation after scamming a few people.”

9th Sub-Junior Punjab Baseball Championship: Ludhiana girls bring home the bacon

Ludhiana

The district girls’ team beat Malerkotla 9-2 to clinch the title in the 9th Sub-Junior Punjab Baseball Championship, held by Punjab Baseball Association at Government Senior Secondary Girls School, Gill village, on Saturday, the concluding day of the two-day tournament.

A total of 12 teams took part in the championship.

While in the first semi-finals match, Ludhiana overpowered Moga 13-12, in the second semi-final clash, Malerkotla defeated Ropar 10 -2.

Moga outperformed Ropar 1-0 to clinch the third spot.