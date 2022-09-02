Ludhiana: Major fire breaks out at main dump site again
Fires erupted at the main dump site in Ludhiana due to methane gas being generated out of the garbage, say officials
Even after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed ₹100 crore interim compensation (penalty) on the municipal corporation (MC) for its failure to dispose off legacy waste, there is no end to incidents of fires at the main dump site on Tajpur Road. On Thursday too, a major fire broke out.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but the fire fighters too struggled to douse the flames. Efforts to bring the blaze under control were still underway at the time of filing of this report.
As per officials, fires break out at the site due to the methane gas being generated out of the waste. Around 30 lakh metric tonnes of garbage has accumulated at the site.
Smoke engulfed nearby areas, leaving residents gasping for air. Area councillor Kanchan Malhotra’s husband Satish Malhotra said that a number of areas near the dumpsite including National Colony, Shankar Colony, Puneet Nagar and Mahavir Jain Colony turn into gas chambers after fires break out there.
“ The situation has not improved even after the NGT came down on MC. Repeated fire incidents are reported at the site, especially during summers. It becomes difficult for the residents to even breathe under these conditions. Many of them have developed respiratory diseases, but authorities are not paying heed to the issue. The penalty imposed by NGT should be recovered from MC officials, as they have failed in their duty,” said Malhotra.
NGT had imposed the fine after seven members of a family were charred to death after a fire broke out at their shanty near the main dump site.
A resident of Mahavir Colony, Geeta, stated that authorities should be asked to spend a day in the area after fire breaks out at the site. “ We face problems in breathing even inside our houses. The authorities should find a permanent solution for the problem,” she added
Process to dispose of legacy waste will commence this month : MC:
MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said MC has already issued a work order to a contractor to dispose of 5 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated garbage under Smart City Mission.
“The process will commence within this week and MC is working on a proposal to dispose off the remaining waste too under Swachh Bharat Mission,” said Aggarwal.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
