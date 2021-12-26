Ludhiana | Malhar Road project misses Christmas deadline

It was hardly a merry Christmas for commuters with traffic moving at snail’s pace on Malhar Road on Saturday as labourers hammered away on the construction project, which has breezed past its December-25 deadline.

The construction work coupled with diversions created by the municipal corporation meant that traffic snarls were the order of the day. With residents making a beeline for the church near the Sarabha Nagar market on Christmas day, and shoppers catching up with their Christmas and New Year’s eve shopping, the stretch was chock-a-block with vehicles.

It did not help that construction work is also taking place on the Ferozepur Road and Pakhowal Road railway crossing, which has increased traffic on Malhar Road. Commuters had little choice but to take a detour through Model Town Extension and Malhar Road to enter Sarabha Nagar with the entry from Pakhowal Road Railway Crossing blocked due to the railway underbridge and overbridge projects.

Residents exasperated

With the MC blocking certain intersections and roads for re-carpeting, traffic chaos ensued. Gurkirat Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, said, “Recently, the civic body had blocked the intersection near Welkom Palace. Road portions are blocked without intimating residents. Commuters have to take detours and a lot of time is wasted in traffic jams. Authorities should have made arrangements to streamline the flow of traffic on Christmas. Instead, the snarls were worse.”

Residents demanded that the project be expedited as already two years have elapsed. The delay has also given fodder to the Opposition to take digs at the ruling Congress government. They have slammed the government for reducing the width of the Malhar Road, which is the busiest in the city.

A local, Palwinder Singh, said, “All the ongoing projects have missed their deadlines, be it the Malhar Road, Pakhowal Road railway overbridge project or the Ferozepur elevated road project. Commuting is a nightmare, but authorities are not paying heed to the problem. Sometimes, at least 15 minutes are wasted standing in traffic on Malhar Road.”

Shopkeepers a harried lot

Shopkeepers have also been facing a harrowing time due to the construction work as the regular traffic jams have hit business. They have been complaining of lack of parking space, pedestrian paths, and cycling tracks.

A manager at one of the eateries on the stretch, Anil, said,”There was already a shortage of parking space, which has been further reduced due to construction work. We appreciate that the market is being transformed, but authorities must finish the project well in time.

Project almost complete: MC commissioner

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said that the project to transform Malhar road into a smart road was almost complete, and the road was being re-carpeted.

Two-year delay

The project, which was initiated under the Smart City Mission in July 2019, has missed several deadlines.

The project missed its May 2020 due to the coronavirus, and also bypassed the September 2020 deadline.

After holding a meeting with officials on December 4, Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had set December 25 as the deadline for completing the project. However, officials could not meet the deadline, much to the chagrin of commuters.