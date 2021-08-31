Ludhiana man, aide booked for kidnapping, raping teen

Sahnewal police on Monday booked a man and his accomplice for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl for atleast 26 days.

The accused have been identified as Adarsh Tiwari of Giaspura and Satyam.

An FIR has been lodged against them based on the statement of the victim’s father, a resident of Mahadev Nagar. He stated that his daughter had gone missing on July 18 and he had lodged a missing report with the police and kept looking for her, but to no avail.

On August 14, the accused dropped the victim outside her home in an unconscious state and said they had found her roaming around at Eastman Chowk. After 15 days of her return, the girl told her father that she had befriended Tiwari, following which he abducted her with Satyam’s help. She added that they kept her in a room at Sherpur and raped her for 26 days. When her health started deteriorating, they dropped her back and fled, she said.

Sub-inspector Sukhdeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc)., 34 (common intention), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.