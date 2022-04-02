Ludhiana: Man arrested for murder bid on sister-in-law

A resident of Barewal Awana village has been arrested while his two sisters have been booked for allegedly attempting to murder their sister-in-law (brother’s wife) with a sickle. The accused allegedly also pelted her mother and brother with bricks when they came to see her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and his two sisters Baljit Kaur and Surjit Kaur.

In her complaint the victim, Sukhwinder Kaur, 40, of Barewal Awana village, said the accused used to deter her from meeting her parents. On March 26, the accused barged into her house and opened attack on her with a sickle. At the time, Gurmeet Singh was under the influence of liquor.

As a result of this attack, she suffered multiple injuries and one of her fingers was chopped off. When her mother Baljit Kaur, brother Ranjit Singh and his friend Jagjit Singh came to see her, the accused pelted them with stones.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}