Ludhiana: Man arrested for rape, criminal intimidation

The Tibba police have arrested a man for allegedly raping and making an obscene video of a 28-year-old married woman. The accused has been identified as Dheeraj of New Puneet Nagar.

The victim told the police that the accused threatened to upload her video on social media in case she disclosed the incident to her family. He also threatened to kill her children and husband.

The victim said she was living in a joint family and the accused was a family friend and a frequent visitor to their house.

She said the accused used to force her to establish physical relations with him, but she refused. On October 2, when she was alone at home, the accused came and offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives after which she fell unconscious. The accused raped her and also made an obscene video of her. He threatened her that he would make the videos viral on social media if she disclosed the incident to her family.

The victim alleged that on October 20 when she was going to the market, the accused intercepted her on the way and dragged her to a shanty where he raped her again. When she objected, the accused threatened that he would kill her husband and children.

After returning home, she narrated the entire incident to her husband and on Friday she lodged an FIR.

Sub-Inspector Rachhpal Kaur said a case under Sections 376 and 506 of IPC has been registered and the accused had been arrested.