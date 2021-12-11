Ludhiana man arrested for sporting ‘police’ tag on motorcycle

A motorcyclist was on Friday arrested for pasting a ‘police’ tag on his vehicle without authorisation.

The accused, who has been identified as Gaurav Verma, is a resident of Mohalla Teliyan, Faridkot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ashwani Kumar stated that they noticed the man riding a motorcycle carrying the said tag at the check post near Jain Temple Chowk, Dhandran.

Upon enquiry, the individual failed to give a satisfactory response, following which a case under Section 171 (wearing garb or carrying a public servant token with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sadar police station.

Notably, the commissioner of police had imposed a ban on pasting any tags bearing credentials of police, army and VIP positions on vehicles without authority citing the possibility of criminals taking advantage.