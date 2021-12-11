Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man arrested for sporting ‘police’ tag on motorcycle
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man arrested for sporting ‘police’ tag on motorcycle

Police said they noticed the man riding a motorcycle carrying the said tag at the check post near Jain Temple Chowk, Dhandran, in Ludhiana
A case under Section 171 (wearing garb or carrying a public servant token with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the motorcyclist at the Sadar police station in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)
A case under Section 171 (wearing garb or carrying a public servant token with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the motorcyclist at the Sadar police station in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 02:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A motorcyclist was on Friday arrested for pasting a ‘police’ tag on his vehicle without authorisation.

The accused, who has been identified as Gaurav Verma, is a resident of Mohalla Teliyan, Faridkot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ashwani Kumar stated that they noticed the man riding a motorcycle carrying the said tag at the check post near Jain Temple Chowk, Dhandran.

Upon enquiry, the individual failed to give a satisfactory response, following which a case under Section 171 (wearing garb or carrying a public servant token with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sadar police station.

Notably, the commissioner of police had imposed a ban on pasting any tags bearing credentials of police, army and VIP positions on vehicles without authority citing the possibility of criminals taking advantage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out