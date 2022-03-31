Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man arrested for thrashing traffic cop
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man arrested for thrashing traffic cop

The traffic was about to collide with Ludhiana man, after which the arrested accused got enraged and thrashed the victim
The Ludhiana police have also seized the motorcycle of the arrested accused, who thrashed the traffic police personnel. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police on Thursday arrested a motorcyclist for allegedly assaulting a traffic police personnel near Soni Kanda in Dehlon following a road rage.

Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, said when the victim, Dalvinder Singh of Bhagwanpura village, was about to take the main road while coming from the slip lane, the accused, Taranpreet Singh of Ayali Kalan, was coming from another side and the two were about to collide. “Fortunately, no accident occurred but the accused and the victim entered into a verbal spat, after which the accused opened attack on the cop and also tore his uniform,” he said.

A case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station.

The police have also seized the motorcycle of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP