Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man arrested over car’s tinted windows
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man arrested over car’s tinted windows

As per orders issued by the Ludhiana joint commissioner of police using tinted windows in cars has been banned in the city; earlier, violators were challaned or fined
The Ludhiana man was arrested over driving a car with tinted windows. (HT Photo)
The Ludhiana man was arrested over driving a car with tinted windows. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was arrested for using tinted glass in his car on Thursday.

As per orders issued by joint commissioner of police (JCP) J Elanchezhian using tinted glass in cars has been banned in the city. Earlier, violators were challaned or fined.

However, the accused, Shalok Mittal of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, was arrested for the violation near Phullanwal Chowk. A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out