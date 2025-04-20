Ludhiana: Man beaten to death in road rage, 1 arrested

A 45-year-old tractor-trolley driver was beaten to death allegedly by a driver and a conductor of a private bus following a collision near Khattra village in Samrala on Friday evening. A case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) along with other relevant provisions of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim has been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Harion village in Samrala. According to the police, Manjit was heading to Bamba village when his tractor-trolley collided with a private company’s bus coming from the opposite direction near Khattra.

Villagers and family members alleged that Manjit was assaulted by the bus driver and conductor in the aftermath of the collision. He was later found dead at the scene under suspicious circumstances, they said.

The Samrala police rushed to the spot after being informed and launched an investigation. Manjit’s body was sent for a postmortem examination.

Sub-inspector Pavitar Singh, SHO at the Samrala police station, said eyewitnesses and relatives of the victim claimed Manjit was unharmed immediately after the accident but was later brutally attacked. “Based on preliminary investigation and witness statements, a case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) along with other relevant provisions of the BNS,” he said.

The police have arrested the bus conductor, identified as Roshan Lal, while a search is ongoing to apprehend the driver who fled the scene.