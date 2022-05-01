Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man booked as woman alleges rape after getting pregnant

A man was booked for raping and impregnating a woman on pretext of marriage on Saturday. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on May 01, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was booked for raping and impregnating a woman on pretext of marriage on Saturday.

The accused, Jasvir Kumar of Dharampura, had been in a relationship with the complainant for two years.

The 29-year-old, who works in a factory, told the police she had met the accused in 2020, and she had divorced her husband for him. However, when she got pregnant, he refused to marry her, and stopped answering her calls.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Division 2 police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

