Ludhiana: Man booked for cultivating banned Thai Mangur fish

The vigilance bureau recovered Thai Magur fish being illegally cultivated in two ponds at Humayunpur village on Monday. The Sadar Police lodged an FIR against Rakesh Kumar of Ranjitgarh of Basant Avenue for cultivating banned fish.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Vigilance) Parminder Singh Brar said they received information that Kumar was cultivating Thai Magur fish in the ponds. The vigilance bureau along with Karamjit Kaur, agriculture development officer, agriculture officer Amandeep Sharma, deputy directors of fishery department Dalbir Singh and Ashok Kumar conducted a raid and found the banned fish.

The DSP added that Thai Magur was a carnivorous fish that grows rapidly in any type of water. It feeds on other aquatic insects, and small fish, harming the ecology of the ponds following which the government has imposed a ban on its cultivation. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused for cultivating the banned fish.