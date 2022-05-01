Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man booked for furnishing fake documents in court
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man booked for furnishing fake documents in court

Ludhiana police have booked a Kuliyewal resident for furnishing fake documents in the court for the ‘supardari’ of a vehicle seized by Meharban police in a case of liquor smuggling on Friday
Police said that the Aadhar Card presented in court had been forged. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 01, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Division number 5 police have booked a Kuliyewal resident for furnishing fake documents in the court for the ‘supardari’ of a vehicle seized by Meharban police in a case of liquor smuggling on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Narinder Singh.

The FIR has been lodged following the order of civil judge Rajvir Kaur. ASI Sukhpal Singh said that the Aadhar Card presented in court by Narinder had been forged.

A case under Sections 177 (furnishing false information), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receiva­ble as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

