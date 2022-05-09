Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man booked for posting teen’s lewd pics on social media
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man booked for posting teen’s lewd pics on social media

The Ludhiana police have booked a man for morphing pictures of a 19-year-old girl and circulating it on social media by creating her fake profile on Instagram
The accused also got her pictures printed and circulated in her locality to defame her, it has been alleged. (HT File)
Published on May 09, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Daba police have booked a man for morphing pictures of a 19-year-old girl and circulating it on social media by creating her fake profile on Instagram. The accused also got her pictures printed and circulated in her locality to defame her, it has been alleged.

The accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Block-J of BRS Nagar. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the girl’s mother.

A complaint was lodged on March 10 with the commissioner of police, who had marked an inquiry to the cyber cell of Ludhiana police.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge of the cyber cell of Ludhiana police, said that the accused was a friend of the girl. He had secretly captured a private moment between them and later uploaded the lewd pictures of the girl on Instagram by creating her fake profile on March 4.

He added that a case under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of Indian Penal Code and 66C of Information and Technology Act has been lodged at Daba police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP