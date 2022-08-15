Ludhiana man booked for raping 23-year-old on pretext of marriage

Police booked a resident of Balloke village for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

The victim, a resident of Gautam Vihar colony of Haibowal, alleged that the accused threatened her against speaking about the ordeal when she asked him to marry her. She had been in a relationship with the accused.

She said the accused promised her marriage before establishing a physical relationship with her.

Assistant sub-inspector Madan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the woman lodged a complaint on June 29. The police lodged an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code after investigating the case. A hunt is on for the accused’s arrest.

Ludhiana Central jail staff recover tobacco, mobile phones

Ludhiana

Jail staff recovered tobacco, charas and mobile phones from the Ludhiana Central Jail during a special check. Assistant superintendent of jail Suraj Mal said they conducted the check in prison and recovered a total of 60 sachets of tobacco and two mobile phones — all abandoned.

In another case, the staff recovered a mobile phone from Himanshu Bedi of Jalalpur, Gurdaspur, and recovered one mobile phone from his possession.In the third case, the jail staff recovered tobacco and charas from inmate Akash Kumar of Noorwala road. Three separate cases have been lodged against the accused at the Division number 7 police station.

Police also booked four inmates at the Borstal jail for scuffle. The accused, Gurpreet Singh, Ajay, Sukhdeep and Yuvraj Singh were booked following the statement of jail superintendent Sukhwinder Singh. The superintendent said the accused indulged in a scuffle and possessed sharp-edged weapons. Assistant sub-inspector Sunil Kumar, investigating officer, said that a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 42 (12) 52 of Prison act has been lodged against the accused.

Police arrest accused minutes after snatching

Ludhiana

Minutes after three accused robbed a Haibowal resident of ₹75,000, police arrested one of the accused near Dholewal Chowk on Saturday. Two of his aides, however, managed to escape. The accused, Vektas Varun from Tamil Nadu, was arrested after the complaint of Kewal Krishan, 58, of Chandar Nagar. The complainant said the accused snatched the money as he stepped out of the Punjab National Bank near Manju Cinema. A case has been registered.

Mandaviya visits Shaheed Sukhdev’s ancestral home

Ludhiana Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday visited the ancestral house of Sheheed Sukhdev in Naughara area. After paying obeisance at the house, Mandviya said the supreme sacrifice of the freedom struggles’ martyrs was what allowed the following generations to live in freedom. A faux pas was witnessed when Mandaviya referred to the martyr Sukhdev as Sukhram Thapar. Party district president Pushpinder Singhal, however, was quick to correct the minister.

Man booked for crushing stray dog to death

Ludhiana

Running over a street dog with his car landed a Noorwala resident in trouble after the Jodhewal police booked him for cruelty against animals on Saturday. The accused, Tanush Sehgal of Basant Vihar Colony, Noorwala road, fled from the spot after the incident. The case was registered on the complaint of Mani Singh, a member of People For Animal.

The complainant said he received a call from Noorwala road informing him of a stray having been crushed to death by a car. On receiving the information, he rushed to the spot with an ambulance and sent the stray dog to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, where he was declared dead on arrival. He then filed a complaint. Head constable Jasvinderpal Singh said police identified the accused’s Maruti Suzuki Brezza car on checking the CCTVs installed at the spot, He has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals act.