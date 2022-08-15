Ludhiana man booked for raping 23-year-old on pretext of marriage
Police booked a resident of Balloke village for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.
The victim, a resident of Gautam Vihar colony of Haibowal, alleged that the accused threatened her against speaking about the ordeal when she asked him to marry her. She had been in a relationship with the accused.
She said the accused promised her marriage before establishing a physical relationship with her.
Assistant sub-inspector Madan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the woman lodged a complaint on June 29. The police lodged an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code after investigating the case. A hunt is on for the accused’s arrest.
Ludhiana Central jail staff recover tobacco, mobile phones
Jail staff recovered tobacco, charas and mobile phones from the Ludhiana Central Jail during a special check. Assistant superintendent of jail Suraj Mal said they conducted the check in prison and recovered a total of 60 sachets of tobacco and two mobile phones — all abandoned.
In another case, the staff recovered a mobile phone from Himanshu Bedi of Jalalpur, Gurdaspur, and recovered one mobile phone from his possession.In the third case, the jail staff recovered tobacco and charas from inmate Akash Kumar of Noorwala road. Three separate cases have been lodged against the accused at the Division number 7 police station.
Police also booked four inmates at the Borstal jail for scuffle. The accused, Gurpreet Singh, Ajay, Sukhdeep and Yuvraj Singh were booked following the statement of jail superintendent Sukhwinder Singh. The superintendent said the accused indulged in a scuffle and possessed sharp-edged weapons. Assistant sub-inspector Sunil Kumar, investigating officer, said that a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 42 (12) 52 of Prison act has been lodged against the accused.
Police arrest accused minutes after snatching
Minutes after three accused robbed a Haibowal resident of ₹75,000, police arrested one of the accused near Dholewal Chowk on Saturday. Two of his aides, however, managed to escape. The accused, Vektas Varun from Tamil Nadu, was arrested after the complaint of Kewal Krishan, 58, of Chandar Nagar. The complainant said the accused snatched the money as he stepped out of the Punjab National Bank near Manju Cinema. A case has been registered.
Mandaviya visits Shaheed Sukhdev’s ancestral home
Man booked for crushing stray dog to death
Running over a street dog with his car landed a Noorwala resident in trouble after the Jodhewal police booked him for cruelty against animals on Saturday. The accused, Tanush Sehgal of Basant Vihar Colony, Noorwala road, fled from the spot after the incident. The case was registered on the complaint of Mani Singh, a member of People For Animal.
The complainant said he received a call from Noorwala road informing him of a stray having been crushed to death by a car. On receiving the information, he rushed to the spot with an ambulance and sent the stray dog to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, where he was declared dead on arrival. He then filed a complaint. Head constable Jasvinderpal Singh said police identified the accused’s Maruti Suzuki Brezza car on checking the CCTVs installed at the spot, He has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals act.
-
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics