Ludhiana man booked for sexually assaulting 6-year-old niece

A 31-year-old man was booked for raping his six-year-old niece in Narangwal village on Wednesday.

As per the victim’s mother, the accused, an unmarried farmer, had also sexually assaulted her daughter one year ago, but she had not lodged a police complaint as she had been pressured by her husband and his family to keep quiet about the matter.

In her complaint, she said, “On June 3, my husband’s brother took my daughter to his house and sexually assaulted her. My daughter told me what had happened after returning home. My husband and his family again asked me not to lodge a complaint, but I did not relent to pressure this time.”

ASI Satinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 376 (rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, who is on the run.

The victim has been medically examined, but the report is pending. Police say the woman lived in one portion of the house with her husband and daughter, while the accused lives in a separate portion. The woman has already filed complaints against the accused and other family members. They have in turn filed a complaint against the woman for quarrelling without reason.