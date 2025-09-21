Ludhiana: Man booked for ‘sexually harassing’ stepdaughter

A 38-year-old man has been booked by police for allegedly sexually harassing his 14-year-old stepdaughter, after the girl told her mother that he used to touch her inappropriately whenever she was alone at home. A case under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (sexual harassment) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The mother, in her complaint, stated that she married the accused in December 2024, and had moved in with her daughter.

The revelations followed an incident on July 1, when the teenager confided in her mother about the ongoing harassment. The woman confronted her husband about his actions, but she was reportedly abused in response. With mounting fear for her daughter’s safety, the mother left their home and returned to her parental house, subsequently approaching the police to file a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed that the accused remains at large and police are continuing efforts to arrest him.

Man booked for rape, blackmail after woman files plaint

The police have booked a man on charges of sexual assault and blackmail following a complaint by a 20-year-old woman who alleges she was repeatedly raped and later threatened with obscene videos.

According to police, the victim stated she first met the accused, identified as Ankit Gautam, during her sister’s marriage in 2022. The two became friends and began meeting, during which time the accused allegedly made objectionable recordings and used them to blackmail her. The complaint further asserts Gautam took her to various locations in Delhi and Mathura, where he forcibly established physical relations on multiple occasions.

The case came to light after the woman pressed Gautam on his promise to marry her; he allegedly refused. She then informed her family of the events, following which the matter was reported to police. ASI Kewal Krishan from Haibowal police station stated that the police registered a Zero FIR and forwarded the case to Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where further action will be pursued.

2 brothers booked for sexually harassing woman

A 34-year-old woman has filed a police complaint against two brothers, alleging sexual harassment, extortion, and criminal intimidation. Acting on her statement, Sahnewal police have registered a case against Sunil Yadav and his brother, Sajjo Yadav—both residents of Cheema Chowk, originally from Uttar Pradesh. The accused are charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The woman stated in her complaint, submitted on September 2, that the accused sent her obscene videos via WhatsApp and attempted to extort money by threatening to make the content public. She alleged that the brothers further blackmailed her and pressured her to engage in sexual relations with them.

Police have lodged an FIR under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 351 (criminal intimidation), 308 (extortion), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS, as well as section 67 of the IT Act. ASI Deep Chand confirmed that the case was registered following a preliminary inquiry.