Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Man booked for stealing woman’s phone, sending morphed images to her contacts
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Man booked for stealing woman’s phone, sending morphed images to her contacts

The woman, who works in a private firm in Ludhiana, said the accused had even tried to extort money from her. They had been planning to get married. One day, he allegedly took her phone and kept it with him. She said that he took some images from her phone and morphed in onto an obscene image.
The accused has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 354-C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67A of Information Technology Act. (Shutterstock)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Tibba Road has been booked for allegedly morphing the pictures of a 27-year-old city resident and sending it to her colleagues and relatives with an intention to defame her.

The woman, who works in a private firm, said the accused had even tried to extort money from her. She said that she had met the accused, Sonu Yadav of Tibba Road, around eight months ago. They had been planning to get married.

One day, he allegedly took her phone and kept it with him. She said that he took some images from her phone and morphed in onto an obscene image.

The woman said the accused then demanded money for not sharing them images and started sending it to her colleagues and relatives.

Inspector Ranbir Singh, Tibba station house officer, said that soon after receiving information, police lodged an FIR.

The accused has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 354-C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67A of Information Technology Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP