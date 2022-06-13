Ludhiana | Man booked for stealing woman’s phone, sending morphed images to her contacts

A resident of Tibba Road has been booked for allegedly morphing the pictures of a 27-year-old city resident and sending it to her colleagues and relatives with an intention to defame her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, who works in a private firm, said the accused had even tried to extort money from her. She said that she had met the accused, Sonu Yadav of Tibba Road, around eight months ago. They had been planning to get married.

One day, he allegedly took her phone and kept it with him. She said that he took some images from her phone and morphed in onto an obscene image.

The woman said the accused then demanded money for not sharing them images and started sending it to her colleagues and relatives.

Inspector Ranbir Singh, Tibba station house officer, said that soon after receiving information, police lodged an FIR.

The accused has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 354-C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67A of Information Technology Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}