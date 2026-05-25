Ludhiana: Man booked for transformer tampering, PSPCL pegs loss at ₹81,000

Jamalpur police have booked a Ludhiana resident for allegedly tampering with and illegally operating a 63 KVA transformer in the Focal Point area, causing a loss of ₹81,784 to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The FIR was registered on Saturday on the complaint of PSPCL XEN Focal Point Sanjeev Jolly. (HT File)

The FIR was registered on Saturday on the complaint of PSPCL XEN Focal Point Sanjeev Jolly. The power utility has also sought recovery of the loss amount from the accused.

According to the complaint, the matter came to light during an inspection conducted on May 20 by JE Pankaj Pandey. During checking, PSPCL officials allegedly found that the accused had cut the transformer’s gang operated (G.O.) switch and was operating the transformer without departmental permission.

Officials further alleged that the accused had inserted a PVC pipe over the LT line connected to the transformer and repeatedly switched the transformer on and off, resulting in damage to the transformer and disruption of power infrastructure in the area.

Police registered a case against Krishan Kumar, a resident of Neelkanth Enclave near 72 Feet Road, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 132 for allegedly assaulting or obstructing a public servant during duty, Section 221 for obstruction of public functions, Section 351(3) for criminal intimidation, and Section 324(4) pertaining to mischief causing damage exceeding ₹20,000.

Police officials said investigations are underway to ascertain whether the alleged tampering was linked to illegal electricity usage or unauthorised power supply arrangements in the locality