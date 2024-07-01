 Ludhiana: Man buys illegal weapon to threaten wife, her parents; arrested - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Man buys illegal weapon to threaten wife, her parents; arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Assistant sub-inspector Nirbhay Singh, the investigating officer, said police arrested the accused near Samrala Chowk on Sunday following a tip-off. On frisking, they recovered an illegal weapon and two bullets from their possession.

A cloth trader was arrested after he bought an illegal weapon to threaten his wife and her parents amid a matrimonial dispute.

The accused and his aide in the custody of CIA staff 1, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT Photo)
The accused and his aide in the custody of CIA staff 1, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Mota, 35, of Arjun Dev Colony, Samrala Chowk. His aide Mandeep Singh alias Banka, 42, of Hargobind Nagar, has also been arrested.

Police have recovered an illegal country-made pistol, two bullets and a bike from their possession.

Assistant sub-inspector Nirbhay Singh, the investigating officer, said police arrested the accused near Samrala Chowk on Sunday following a tip-off. On frisking, they recovered an illegal weapon and two bullets from their possession.

“During questioning, the accused Vijay Kumar alias Mota said that following a dispute, his wife had left the home and gone to her parents’ place three months ago. The accused told police that he was trying to get her home but her parents were not letting her leave,” said the ASI.

“The accused added that to threaten the in-laws, the accused, with the help of his aide Mandeep Singh alias Banka, brought an illegal weapon from Madhya Pradesh for 30,000,” he added.

The ASI further added that an FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Division Number 7 police station. Vijay Kumar alias Mota is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling, while his aide Mandeep Singh is facing two FIRs for possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling.

Ludhiana: Man buys illegal weapon to threaten wife, her parents; arrested
