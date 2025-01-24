Ludhiana: Man deported from Canada lands in city jail

A Talwandi Rai resident who was deported from Canada on Wednesday night after spending four months in jail there, was sent to a city prison on Thursday by a local court, officials said. On Thursday, the accused was presented in a Jagraon court, which ordered his remand in a city jail till February 7. (HT File)

The accused, Jaspreet Singh, was wanted in connection with a case registered after a complaint of dowry harassment and assault filed by his wife, Prabhjot Kaur, in 2020.

Prabhjot, who is settled in Canada, had approached both the Canadian Police and NRI police station in Ludhiana Rural in 2020. First-information reports (FIR) were registered in both countries.

The couple married on December 11, 2017, after meeting in 2016. Prabhjot moved to Canada in April 2018, followed by Jaspreet in 2019.

Ludhiana Rural police also nominated Jaspreet Singh’s parents in the case, and they were arrested in 2021.

Jaspreet’s legal proceedings in Canada culminated with his incarceration for four months in 2024.

After serving his sentence, Jaspreet was deported from Canada and handed over to the sleuths from Ludhiana’s NRI police station upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi.

Assistant sib-inspector (ASI) Harwinder Singh from NRI police station, who is investigating the case, confirmed the series of events.