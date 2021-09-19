Ludhiana man dies in mysterious circumstances: Family stages protest, dera head booked

After a 29-year-old man died in mysterious circumstances, his kin, who have alleged that he was murdered, staged a protest outside a dera at Dehlon-Sahnewal Road on Saturday, demanding that the dera head be arrested.

The victim, Mandeep of Jamalpur, was attached with the dera ‘Ali Da Shehar’ for the past six months. Family members of the victim said that dera head Surinder Pawar alias Sanju Baba had called Mandeep to paint the walls on Thursday. However, when he did not return home they started looking for him. The dera head and other followers did not give a satisfactory reply.

Later, on Friday night, dera brought Mandeep’s body to the house and said that he had been vomiting and unwell. The family contended that if the victim was ill, the dera head should have sent him to the hospital. They also suspect that Mandeep’s neck was broken.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vaibhav Sehgal and inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO Dehlon said the body has been sent to the civil hospital for the postmortem. Later, the dera head was booked.