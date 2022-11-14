Ludhiana | Man enters house seeking water, later steals cash, phone

A man entered a house in Baba Deep Singh Nagar in the guise of asking for water and later decamped with ₹1.80 lakh cash and mobile phone.

Complainant Gurpreet Singh said that around 4pm on Saturday, a man knocked on the door and asked for a glass water. Gurpreet gave him some water following which the man left.

After some time, Gurpreet had to go somewhere. He locked the house and left. When he returned, he was shocked to see the locks of the main door broken and the entire house ransacked.

He immediately informed the police, which reached the spot and started investigation.

While examining the closed-circuit television cameras, police spotted a man entering the house around the time the theft is suspected to have taken place.

Gurpreet immediately identified the thief as the man who had come to the house for water.

The accused was later identified as Amandeep Singh Billa of Bulara village.

Head constable Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 454 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The accused has yet to be arrested.

