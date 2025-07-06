Ludhiana: Man, female accomplice held with 300 gm heroin in Samrala

The Samrala police arrested a man and a woman after recovering 300 grams of heroin from their possession during a routine bus checking operation near Samrala on Saturday. Preliminary questioning revealed that they were en-route from Moga to Kharar, where the seized heroin was intended to be handed over to an unidentified person. (HT Photo)

The operation was carried out by a special police team, including the narcotics wing, outside the police post under Samrala police station limits. As part of the drive, buses traveling from Ludhiana were being stopped and checked.

Sub-inspector Harjinder Singh, additional SHO at Samrala police station stated that a bus coming from Ludhiana was halted for inspection, during which a man and woman attempted to flee the vehicle, triggering suspicion. Police personnel quickly intercepted them and conducted a search, leading to the recovery of heroin from their belongings.

The accused have been identified as Dev Arjun, 24, resident of Sajjan Mahiro village, of Moga and Jashanpreet Kaur, 20, resident of Mehana village, Moga.

Both have been booked under the NDPS Act. The sub-inspector added that the duo was presented before a local court, which granted three-day police remand for detailed interrogation. Preliminary questioning revealed that they were en-route from Moga to Kharar, and the seized heroin was intended to be handed over to an unidentified person at the destination.

“Initial probe indicates that the accused have been in touch for quite some time, and their roles as possible mules for a larger drug trafficking racket are being investigated,” said Harjinder Singh. He added that police suspect the involvement of a broader network, and further arrests are likely as the investigation deepens.