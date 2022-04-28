Ludhiana man hangs self, wife, in-laws booked

A 29-year-old mason was found hanging from the fan in his room on Wednesday.

In his suicide note, the victim blamed his wife and her parents, who are residents of Rasool Garhi village, for forcing him to take the extreme step.

The victim’s mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya, said her son had married the accused four years ago, and the couple has a daughter. “His in-laws kept interfering in the couple’s marital life and harassing my son. Tired of the frequent quarrels, my son decided to end his life.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sham Singh said the body had been sent for postmortem. The accused have been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.