Ludhiana | Man held for assaulting family members, PCR personnel

Sewa Singh of village Bainsman was arrested on Tuesday for assaulting police control room (PCR) motorcycle squad employees after they tried to deter him from assaulting his family members in village Bains
The accused held for assaulting family members, PCR personnel also tore ASI’s uniform in Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police on Tuesday arrested a man for assaulting police control room (PCR) motorcycle squad employees after they tried to deter him from assaulting his family members in village Bains.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljinder Singh said he along with head constable Karam Singh were on patrolling duty. Meanwhile, they received information from police control room that Sewa Singh of village Bainsman is assaulting his family members in Bains. They reached the stop and deterred the accused, who opened attack and tore ASI’s uniform.

The accused was reportedly under the influence of liquor.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions shall be punished ) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sarabha Nagar Police Station.

