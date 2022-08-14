Ludhiana man held for printing fake currency with 4 lakh face value after watching YouTube videos

Police arrested a 21-year-old school dropout after recovering ₹4.09 lakh worth of fake currency from his possession. The accused had allegedly learnt the printing process after watching YouTube videos.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, 21, of Sunny City Enclave, Tajpur road, is unemployed. He, according to police, had spent some of the fake currency on shopping and gave some amount to his friends. Police said the accused also bought an illegal weapon from Uttar Pradesh using the fake currency notes.

In addition to the ₹4.09 lakh in fake currency and the illegal pistol, police also recovered three live bullets and a coloured printer.

Inspector Bikramjeet Singh, station head officer at the Jamalpur police station said police arrested the accused from Dream Park, Jamalpur. The accused said he learnt the technique of printing counterfeit currency notes on YouTube and started doing so using a coloured printer.

The inspector said the accused printed fake ₹2,000, ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 currency notes, adding that the only discernible difference was the thickness of the currency notes.

During the investigation, the accused said he had been printing the currency notes for the past eight months. A case under sections 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act has been lodged against the accused.

The police are trying to trace the friends to whom he had given the fake currency notes.