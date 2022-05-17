Ludhiana: Man held for snatching woman’s jewellery after breaking into house

Police arrested a man on Monday for robbing a woman of her necklace and gold earrings after breaking into her house in Jagdish Nagar, Dugri. During investigation, police found that the accused had stolen cash and two mobile phones from the same house on May 1, while the occupants were away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Raju Nepali of Nirmal Nagar, Dugri. Police have recovered ₹22,000 and two mobile phones from his possession.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of one Rahul. He told police that he had gone to the market with his brother on Saturday, when he received a call from his wife who told him that a man had barged into their house and snatched her jewellery after overpowering her.

Sub-inspector Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after receiving the complaint, police lodged an FIR and initiated investigation. He added that the accused was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the house, following which he was arrested.

During questioning, Nepali confessed that he had stolen cash and mobile phones from the house on May 1 when it was empty. Rahul said that he had gone to Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh with his family at that time. On May 2, when he returned, he found ₹22,000 and two mobile phones were missing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}