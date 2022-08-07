Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man held for wildlife trafficking

Ludhiana: Man held for wildlife trafficking

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:58 AM IST
A man was arrested in Ludhiana on Saturday with a snake and organs of wild animals during a joint operation conducted by People for Animals (PFA) and the wildlife department
Officials in Ludhiana suspect the involvement of a gang in the wildlife trafficking racket.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was arrested near Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday with a snake and organs of wild animals during a joint operation conducted by People for Animals (PFA) and the wildlife department.

The accused has been identified as Baba, 28. Officials suspect the involvement of a gang in the racket.

Ludhiana wildlife range officer Shaminder Singh said the accused has been booked under the Wildlife Animal Protection Act and the snake and organs recovered from him have been sent for forensic testing.

Baba has been sent to judicial remand.

Manni Singh, president of PFA, said strict action will be taken against those involved in wildlife trafficking and cruelty towards animals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP