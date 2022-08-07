Ludhiana: Man held for wildlife trafficking

A man was arrested near Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday with a snake and organs of wild animals during a joint operation conducted by People for Animals (PFA) and the wildlife department.

The accused has been identified as Baba, 28. Officials suspect the involvement of a gang in the racket.

Ludhiana wildlife range officer Shaminder Singh said the accused has been booked under the Wildlife Animal Protection Act and the snake and organs recovered from him have been sent for forensic testing.

Baba has been sent to judicial remand.

Manni Singh, president of PFA, said strict action will be taken against those involved in wildlife trafficking and cruelty towards animals.