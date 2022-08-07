Ludhiana: Man held for wildlife trafficking
A man was arrested near Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday with a snake and organs of wild animals during a joint operation conducted by People for Animals (PFA) and the wildlife department.
The accused has been identified as Baba, 28. Officials suspect the involvement of a gang in the racket.
Ludhiana wildlife range officer Shaminder Singh said the accused has been booked under the Wildlife Animal Protection Act and the snake and organs recovered from him have been sent for forensic testing.
Baba has been sent to judicial remand.
Manni Singh, president of PFA, said strict action will be taken against those involved in wildlife trafficking and cruelty towards animals.
-
Two arrested for assaulting cop in Anand Vihar police station
The police have nabbed two men for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station on July 30, a video of which went viral on social media, said officials on Saturday. In the video, at least three men could be seen slapping the police officer in uniform. One of the suspects could be seen holding the policeman by his collar, while several others surrounded the victim.
-
Allow use of plastic bags wider than 75 microns: Ludhiana industry representatives
Raising hue and cry over the losses being suffered due to imposition of complete ban on single-use plastic items, the plastic industry representatives demanded lifting of the restriction on the manufacture, trade and use of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron. “Even the general public is facing difficulties due to the imposition of ban as no other alternative is available in the market,” general secretary Puneet Makhija said.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB band performance fires flame of patriotism in hearts
The band of the 4th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Lucknow, organised a live show under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a mall in Lucknow on Saturday. During the programme, the pipe band, brass band, and jazz band of, Frontier Lucknow captivated the audience. The SSB also displayed some cutting-edge weapons in order to reassure citizens that their security is in good hands.
-
Ludhiana: 3 booked for thrashing teenager over monetary dispute
Three men including a mobile shop owner have been booked for kidnapping and thrashing an 18-year-old boy in Jamalpur over a monetary dispute. The accused are Sahil of Bhamian Road, and Sahil's two unidentified aides. Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, investigating officer, said that one Ashu, who is Tuli, 18, of Sarpanch Colony, who works as collection agent with a private bank friend, had sold a mobile phone to Sahil in May for ₹55,000. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Regularisation row: Ludhiana MC House committee starts verification of councillors’ lists
Members of the committee formed by the municipal corporation general House on Saturday started verifying lists provided by councillors of civic body staffers (sewermen and sweepers) working in their respective wards. Details of over 600 employees in areas under Zones A, B and D were verified on the first day by the panel, which includes councillors Jai Prakash and Gagandeep Singh Sunny Bhalla and other MC officials.
