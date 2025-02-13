Ludhiana: Man looking to order chyawanprash loses 2 lakh to cyber fraud

Ordering a pack of ‘chyawanprash’ cost a city resident dear as he lost over ₹2 lakh to cyber criminals, officials said. Police have registered an FIR under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the matter.

The complainant, Mohammad Maqsood Alam, said he was trying to trace his order status in November last year and called the customer care number of e-commerce platform, which went unanswered. He said that a few minutes later, he received a call, and the caller claimed to be a represented of the e-commerce platform.

The victim said the caller informed him that the money paid for order would be refunded and asked him to check his mobile banking application.

“I checked the mobile payment application and told the caller that I had not received a refund. He disconnected the call, informing me that I will get the payment in some time. Minutes later, ₹2.12 lakh were deducted from my account in three transactions,” the complainant added.

Police said the first-information report (FIR) was registered against unidentified accused at the cyber crime police station after an investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated the FIR was registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).