Ludhiana man molests former classmate in amusement park, fires in air

A man was booked for molesting and assaulting a former classmate, and discharging his weapon at an amusement park in Ladhowal
(Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on May 07, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was booked for molesting and assaulting a former classmate, and discharging his weapon at an amusement park in Ladhowal on Thursday.

The accused, Major Singh Sandhu of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, is a member of the Puneet Bains Gang. His aides Monu, Jatin, Divyanshu, Bagga, Mani and four unidentified persons have also been booked.

The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, said Sandhu was her former classmate from school. “My friends and I had gone to Hardy’s World, an amusement park, in Ladhowal. Sandhu also turned up there with his aides, and molested and assaulted me. When my friends tried to intervene, he assaulted them as well, and fired in the air. He fled from the spot after people gathered there.”

Assistant sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (using force to outrage woman’s modesty), 336 (endangering life), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (every member guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

