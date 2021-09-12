Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana man sedated, tossed into canal, 3 held

The victim was sedated and thrown into a canal in Ludhiana as one of the accused believed he had tipped his parents about his drug habit
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 03:10 AM IST
The victim, a resident of Sudhar village in Ludhiana, swam to the shore of the canal despite being sedated but he was strangled and thrown back. (Representative Image/HT File)

Three men were arrested for sedating a man and throwing him into the canal on Friday.

The accused, Inderjit Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Mandeep Singh, are residents of Sohiyan village. They had a rivalry with the victim, Tajinder Singh of Sudhar village, who said that the accused had invited him to a party and laced his drinks with sedatives.

“I was taken to Mandeep’s house on motorcycle, when we reached there I was offered a cold drink. However, when I declined, they forcefully made me drink the spiked drink and threw me into the canal. I managed to swim to the shore, but the accused strangled me and pushed me into the canal again.”

The complainant said, “Inderjit was a drug addict and he suspected that I had told his parents about his habit, which is why he attempted to murder me.”

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (murder bid) and 34 (acts done by several people) of the Indian Penal Code.

