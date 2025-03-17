Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Man sets neighbour’s bike ablaze over police complaint

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 17, 2025 05:26 AM IST

Enraged over the complaint filed against him by the complainant, the accused started hurling abuses at him from the rooftop of his house and later poured inflammable liquid on his bike and set it ablaze near the main gate, the complainant added

A 46-year-old man allegedly set his neighbour’s bike on fire in in Jassowal village after learning that the latter had filed a police complaint against him, officials said, adding that the Dehlon police registered a case, and the accused is on the run.

According to the complainant, Jaspreet Singh from Jassowal, his neighbour Lakhvir Singh often caused disturbances in the area after consuming alcohol. (HT File)
According to the complainant, Jaspreet Singh from Jassowal, his neighbour Lakhvir Singh often caused disturbances in the area after consuming alcohol. (HT File)

According to the complainant, Jaspreet Singh from Jassowal, his neighbour Lakhvir Singh often caused disturbances in the area after consuming alcohol. On March 12, he was away and Lakhvir, who was reportedly intoxicated, stood outside his house and started shouting abuses. His family informed him about the incident but by the time he returned, the accused had left, the complainant said.

Jaspreet added that Lakhveer created similar disturbances in the past, but he always ignored them. However, this time, he filed a complaint at Dehlon police station with the support of his friends.

Shortly after returning home from the police station, Lakhvir allegedly found out about the complaint. Enraged over the complaint, he started hurling abuses at him from the rooftop of his house and later poured inflammable liquid on his bike and set it ablaze near the main gate, the complainant added.

Jaspreet said he managed to douse the flames before they spread and alerted the police.

Head constable Karamvir Singh, the investigating officer, said the fresh FIR was registered under section 326 (F) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for mischief causing damage by fire.

