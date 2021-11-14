Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana man shot in robbery attempt, one held

The victim, Sandeep Kumar, was withdrawing money from the ATM when two men accosted him and tried to take the cash; when he resisted he was shot
Joint commissioner of police (JCP, City and traffic) J Elanchezhian said that the accused robber has been taken into custody and the police are questioning him. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 03:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana:

A man was injured during a robbery bid at an ATM kiosk, 50m from the Division 8 police station, near Kailash Cinema on Saturday evening.

The victim, Sandeep Kumar, was withdrawing money from the kiosk when two men accosted him and tried to take the cash. When Sandeep resisted, he was shot in the leg.

When the locals cornered the accused, one of the men, Ashwani Kumar, open fired in an attempt to escape and injured his leg. He was nabbed by the locals and handed to the police. Meanwhile, his nephew, Gaurav managed to escape. Both of them are residents of Jassian village. The countrymade pistol used by them has been recovered, civil lines assistant commissioner of police Harish Behal said

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, City and traffic) J Elanchezhian said that the accused has been taken into custody and the police are questioning him.

He added that the police will honour the security guard and the people who helped the police in nabbing the accused.

